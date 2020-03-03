Court postpones to March 19 decision on Perak exco’s application for stay of rape proceedings

IPOH: The sessions court here today postponed to Mar 19 to decide on an application by Perak executive council (exco) member Paul Yong Choo Kiong (pix) for a stay of proceedings of his rape case.

Judge Norashima Khalid postponed the matter, which was earlier fixed for today, pending the outcome of Yong’s appeal at the Federal Court for the case to be transferred to the High Court.

On Aug 23 last year, Yong, who is also Perak Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Muslim Affairs and New Villages Committee, pleaded not guilty at the sessions court to raping an Indonesian maid at a house in Meru Desa Park, between 8.15pm and 9.15pm on July 7, 2019.

Following which, On Dec 5, Norashima set Feb 10 to 14, 2020 to hear the case.

Prior to that, on Nov 28, Yong filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal against the Ipoh High Court’s decision, made on Nov 26, in dismissing his application to transfer the case to the High Court.

On Feb 10 this year, the Court of Appeal dismissed the application on grounds that there was no appealable error by the High Court judicial commissioner in refusing Yong’s application to transfer the case to the High Court.

Yong filed an appeal at the Federal Court against the Court of appeal’s decision and the matter is still pending.

Deputy public prosecutor Naidatul Athirah Azman appeared for the prosecution, while Yong is represented by lawyer Farhan Sapian. — Bernama