Court rejects Najib’s bid to quash seven SRC charges

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today dismissed former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s application to quash the seven charges in relation to RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds.

Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali said the argument of the defence that the charges were flawed was without basis.

He also said the offences levelled against Najib did not constitute double jeopardy as the offences were different and any conviction could be secured if the prosecution proved each of the offences.

“The prosecution has produced all the documents to the defence. At this stage, the trial has proceeded for nine days and 21 witnesses have been called with extensive cross-examination, with the applications for documents from witnesses that were allowed by this court.

“It is difficult to comprehend that the accused could have been misled,“ the judge said.

He also said that money laundering, criminal breach of trust and abuse of power were different offences and there was no duplicity.

“So, this application is dismissed,“ he added.

On April 3, Najib filed a notice of motion seeking the court to quash the seven charges on grounds that they are an abuse of the court process and defective in form and substance.

Justice Mohd Nazlan on the same day dismissed Najib’s application to have his notice of motion heard first, before the commencement of the trial.

Last Friday, Justice Mohd Nazlan fixed today for decision on the motion after hearing submissions from Najib’s lawyers Datuk Mohd Yusof Zainal Abiden and Datuk Kamarul Hisham Kamaruddin and ad hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram.

Najib, 66, is charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust, one charge of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International funds amounting to RM42 million. — Bernama