Court sentences Najib to total of 72 years in jail, fines him RM210m

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court today sentenced former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak to a total of 72 years in jail and fined him RM210 million after finding him guilty on seven cases of criminal breach of trust (CBT), money laundering and abuse of position involving RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

However, Najib will only serve 12 years in jail as High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali ordered all the jail sentences to run concurrently.

The Pekan MP was sentenced to 10 years jail on each of the three cases of CBT and each of the three cases of money laundering and 12 years jail and fined RM210 million, in default five years jail, in the case of abuse of position.

Judge Mohd Nazlan meted out the sentences at 6.30pm, after taking into consideration the mitigating factors from the defence, prosecution and the accused, as well as the public interest.

“I have also taken into account all the mitigating factors, including the contribution of the accused for the country,” he said.

The court, however, granted Najib’s application for a stay of execution of the sentence and fine, pending appeal to the Court of Appeal, and raised the bail amount by another RM1 million and ordered it to be paid tomorrow.

Najib is already on a RM1-million bail.

The court also ordered the former prime minister to report to a police station twice a month.

Najib left the courtroom at 7.34pm, along with his lawyers. - Bernama