Court sets Jan 10 for mention of drug case involving actor

KUALA KANGSAR: The Magistrate’s Court here today set this Jan 10 to mention a drug case involving an actor, a director and an assistant director.

Magistrate Mohd Shazmeer Zamhari set the date following an application by deputy public prosecutor Nur Syuhada Muhammad Lutfi pending a chemist report of the case.

Last Oct 12, the three accused - actor Muhamad Niezam Mohd Zaidi, 29; director Mohd Latif Zami, 49, and assistant director Saiful Zaidrin Ismail, 43, had pleaded guilty to a drug possession charge.

Muhamad Niezam and Mohd Latif were charged with possession of 1.15 grammes and 0.3 grammes of cannabis respectively in a house at No 835, Persiaran Jati, Taman Chandan Putri 2, here at 7.15 am on Oct 10 this year.

They were charged under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a fine not exceeding RM20,000 or imprisonment for a maximum of five years or both, if convicted.

As for Saiful Zaidrin, he was charged with possession of 0.38 grammes of methamphetamine at the same place, date and time and charged under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment for a maximum of five years or both, if convicted.

Based on earlier reports, the three of them were arrested by the police at a homestay that was used as a filming location.

Niezam is known for his role in films such as Budak Pailang and Highland Tower, as well as dramas like Diari Platun, Dewi Lasak, and Mencintaimu. — Bernama