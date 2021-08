KOTA BHARU: Villagers in Salor, about 10 kilometres from here rarely meet Datuk Ismail Sabri Yaakob, but they are damn proud when he was appointed Malaysia’s 9th Prime Minister last Saturday.

An “etok” (a type of river water shellfish) seller who claims to be a cousin of Ismail Sabri, Che Rahimah Othman (pix), 68, of Kampung Gertak Lembu in Salor, said the prime minister was known as “Pok Su Yie among relatives.

“He always stopped by in Salor whenever he was in Kelantan on his official duty,” she said, adding that although Ismail Sabri was not Kelantan-born, but his parents were from from Kampung Gertak Lembu.

“No matter how busy he was, whenever in Kelantan, he will drop by in Salor, especially to have his favourite ‘nasi kerabu’,” she said when met at her house here, yesterday.

She said the Prime Minister has many relatives in Salor, besides Tendong, Pasir Mas.

“He had also brought his family here (Salor),” she added.

Che Rahimah said she hoped Ismail Sabri would perform his duty well as the 9th Prime Minister and to continue with what his predecessor, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, had done in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Che Rahimah, who has been selling “etok salai” (smoked shellfish) for more than 30 years, still lives in Kampung Gertak Lembu with her husband, Nordin Mat Ali, 71. They have five children.

Meanwhile, Che Rahimah’s daughter, Siti Norzihan Nordin, 37, said the last time she met Ismail Sabri was a few years ago when she attended a relatives’ wedding in Temerloh, Pahang.

“I, and also the villagers here, are proud of his appointment as Prime Minister. He is a humble person and often asks about the welfare of relatives here. I believe he will be able to do his job well despite the various challenges facing him at the moment,“ she added.

-Bernama