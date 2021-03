KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 1,647 new cases of Covid-19, with nine fatalities today said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said there were 2,104 recovery cases, taking the cumulative recoveries in the country to 300,620.

“From the total new cases today, 1,642 cases were local transmissions involving 1,102 locals and 540 foreigners while five more cases were imported,” he said in a statement on the development of Covid-19.

Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor was still reporting the highest number of daily infections with 712 cases followed by Johor (170 cases) and Penang (169 cases).

Meanwhile, 147 cases are being treated at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 61 patients requiring respiratory assistance.

Dr Noor Hisham said the nine deaths recorded today were all locals with four cases in Selangor, two in Johor and one case each in Perak, Kelantan, and Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, he said five new clusters were identified with three clusters related to the workplace and one cluster each in the community and detention centre.

“The workplace clusters were detected in Johor at Teknologi Tenggara and Jalan Masyhur Enam as well as one in Selangor at the Jalan Kenangan construction site. The community cluster was identified at Jambatan Satu Bombalai (Sabah) and the detention centre cluster was at DTI Machap Umboo, Melaka,” he said.

He said these clusters brought the total active clusters now to 440 clusters with 65 of them recording new cases today.

The clusters with the highest new cases today were Queens Waterfront construction site cluster with 70 cases, Sungai Gadut Industrial cluster (68 cases) and DTI Machap Umboo (67 cases), he said. — Bernama