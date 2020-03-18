Covid-19: 117 new cases, total rises to 790, says Adham Baba

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 117 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported as of noon today, bringing the cumulative number to 790.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix) said 80 of the 117 new cases were linked to the cluster of the tabligh programme recently held at the Sri Petaling Mosque.

“To date, a total of 15 Covid-19 positive cases are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and require respiratory assistance,” he said in a statement today.

Out of the 790 positive cases, 123 are from among Persons Under Investigation (PUI); close contacts (135); tabligh programme cluster (513); patients with influenza-like-illnesses (ILI) or severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) (17); and two from Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions.

Dr Adham said 11 Covid-19 patients who had fully recovered today were allowed to return home from the hospital which brings the total number of recovered cases to 60.

Meanwhile, in line with the Movement Control Order which took effect from today until March 31, Dr Adham said no visitors would be allowed to enter hospital wards during the period unless required or in emergency cases.

He added that throughout the enforcement period, only one person is allowed to accompany a patient during clinical appointments except for paediatric patients or patients that require special assistance, or in emergency cases.

Following the order, Dr Adham said a gazette dated March 17 was also published declaring all states and Federal Territories as local infected areas.

“It is in accordance with the provisions under Section 11 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

“Accordingly, the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 has been enacted and gazetted to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection,“ he said.

He said individuals who violated any of the provisions of the regulations and were convicted, could be fined not more than RM1,000 or imprisoned for a term not exceeding six months or both.

The regulations can be obtained from the Ministry of Health’s website and any queries can be directed to the Ministry of Health’s Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) at 03-8881 0200; 03-8881 0600, 03-88810700 or email to cprc@moh.gov.my. - Bernama