PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry has reported 2,364 new Covid-19 infections today along with 10 deaths.

The total number of cases recorded in the country now stands at 298,315 with 27,028 being active cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement today that out of the total number of cases, all but one were local transmissions.

The total death toll is now 1,121 cases which is 0.38% of all cases to date.

Eight of the deceased were Malaysians with the remaining two being foreigners.

Selangor led the way today with 862 new cases followed by Johor with 314.

Perak reported 305 cases, Sarawak (255), Sabah (157), Penang (155), Kuala Lumpur (117), Negri Sembilan (74), Kelantan (68), Malacca (17), Kedah (17), Terengganu (11), Pahang (eight) and Putrajaya with four cases.

Perlis and Labuan were the only states that did not report any new Covid-19 cases.

In terms of recoveries, 3,320 patients have been discharged, making the total number of recoveries 270,166 which is 90.56% of total cases.

Noor Hisham added that 190 patients are in intensive care with 99 requiring respiratory assistance.

Meanwhile, a total of eight new clusters were reported today by the Health Ministry which means that there are now a total of 485 active clusters.

Noor Hisham said out of the eight new clusters, five are in Johor ( Scientex Jaya road, Mega Teknologi road, Permas Sembilan road, Gemilang Satu road and Tampoi Besi road cluster).

A cluster each were reported in Kelantan (Kampung Pulau Raja), Perak (Tasek Avenue) and Sarawak (Buloh).

Out of the new clusters reported today, seven involved the workplace whilst one is a community cluster.

Sixteen clusters were terminated today which brings the total number of clusters which have ended to 644.