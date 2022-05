PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported five Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 35,607

There was one brought-in-dead (BID) case.

The five new deaths were reported in Selangor (2), Perlis (1), Penang (1) and Sabah (1).

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 3,029 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 4,473,500.