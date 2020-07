PETALING JAYA: Five new Covid-19-positive cases were recorded as of 12pm today, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 8,648.

Out of the five new cases reported, three were import cases involving Malaysians who returned home from abroad, while the other two cases were locally transmitted.

Nine people were discharged after successful treatment, bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 8,446 which is 97.7% of the total number of cases.

The number of active cases stands at 81.

There were no deaths were recorded maintaining the total number of fatalities at 121.