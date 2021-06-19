Covid-19: 5,911 cases reported today (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 5,911 new cases of Covid-19 within the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total of infections in the country to 691,115, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a Facebook post today, he said the number was lower by 529 cases as compared to the 6,440 cases reported yesterday.

He said Selangor remained as the state with highest number of daily new cases with 2,111, followed by Negeri Sembilan (770), Sarawak (569), Johor (498), Kuala Lumpur (483), Perak (245), Kelantan (223), Kedah (204), Sabah (201), Labuan (185), Penang (167), Melaka (134), Terengganu (62), Pahang (56), Putrajaya (three), while no new cases were reported in Perlis.

In a statement, Dr Noor Hisham said of the total new cases, 5,910 were local transmissions which comprised 4,444 citizens and 1,466 non-citizens, while one case was an imported case involving a Malaysian citizen.

A total of 6,918 recoveries were also reported today, which brings the cumulative recoveries to 622,244 while active cases stood at 64,523.

He said 886 individuals were currently being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) with 441 of them requiring respiratory support.

Meanwhile, 72 fatalities were reported today, taking the death toll to 4,348.

“The fatalities involved 64 locals and eight foreigners aged between 29 and 90, and a majority of them were suffering from chronic diseases,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

The Health Ministry also detected 24 new clusters today, 12 of which are workplace clusters, community (seven), detention centre (four) and one high-risk cluster, namely the Dah Tiong Cluster in Kedah.

The workplace clusters are Tapak Bina Perdagangan Dana, Jalan Tujuh Selatan Dua, Industri Jalan Dua, Industri Alam Jaya 2/1 and Jalan Vita Dua in Selangor; Tanjung Bin Dua, Jalan Kenyalang and Jalan Kempas Lima (Johor), and Industri Jalan P1 Ayer Keroh in Melaka.

Also, Dah Industri Jabi in Kedah, Tapak Bina Jalan Perumahan Gurney (Kuala Lumpur) and Selindang in Pahang.

The community clusters identified are Taman Merbau Utama, Kampung Bedal and Taman Damai in Kelantan; Mongkos 2, Sungai Banun and Tebakang Dayak (Sarawak), as well as Jalan Tengah in Johor.

The detention centre clusters are Tembok Mantin in Negeri Sembilan, Tembok Labuan (Labuan), Tembok Kluang (Johor) and Tembok Machang (Kelantan). — Bernama