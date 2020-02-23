Covid-19: All 100 World Dream M’sian crew members test negative

KUALA LUMPUR: All 100 Malaysian crew members of the World Dream cruise ship anchored under quarantine status in Tanjung Pengelih, Johor have tested negative for Covid-19, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said.

He said the crew members underwent screenings on Feb 22 before they were brought to the National Institute of Public Administration (Intan) Southern Regional Campus (Ikwas) in Kluang, Johor for sampling and observation.

“Following medical examinations done on them, all 100 crew members were found to be without symptoms and results of their Covid-19 tests all came back negative.

“They have been allowed to go home and will go through a 14-day monitoring process from the day they entered Malaysia,” he said in a statement, here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the crew members’ trips home have also been arranged, either with family members or specially prepared bus services.

Also, the respective state and district health departments have been informed of the crew members’ status and will be keeping track of their condition on a daily basis, he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the crew members have been advised to comply with the home monitoring and observation order under section 15(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

“The cruise ship’s medical representatives have also praised the government’s move to bring home the Malaysian crew members and said that the screening process done were in order and well-coordinated.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry (MOH) also congratulated all agencies involved in ensuring the screening process ran smoothly. - Bernama