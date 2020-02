PETALING JAYA: An American woman aged 83, who flew in to Malaysia – after the cruise ship that she was in docked at Cambodia – has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Some 145 of the ship passengers and cruise members flew into Malaysia after docking in Cambodia for flight arrangements to go back to their respective countries.

The American woman and her husband were found to be showing symptoms upon arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and were referred to Hospital Sungai Buloh for further investigation.

“The screening test conducted by the Institute for Medical Research was confirmed to be positive today. She is now in a stable condition and being treated at the isolation ward at the hospital,“ said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement today.

Although the statement did not refer to the cruise ship, it is believed to be referring to the Westerdam cruise ship that recently docked in Cambodian ports after it was rejected by five countries over Covid-19 fears.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said the husband to the American woman tested negative, but also stayed in Sungai Buloh Hospital to receive treatment and observation for his symptoms.