KUCHING: Selangau MP, Baru Bian (pix), has confirmed that he tested positive for Covid-19, and is unable to attend the Dewan Rakyat sitting which will commence tomorrow.

Baru, in a statement today, said that he had tested positive for Covid-19 after undergoing an RT-PCR test last Friday.

“I was asked to undergo quarantine until Sept 21 and will not be able to attend the parliamentary sitting until the quarantine is completed,” he said.

He was scheduled to fly to Kuala Lumpur from Kuching today but had to postpone his journey.

Baru said the vaccination he had received a few months ago had managed to reduce the more serious effects, including the need for hospitalisation.

“I have symptoms such as flu and mild fever; it has decreased since yesterday. I strongly encourage those who have not been vaccinated to get the vaccine ... it can save your life,” he said. — Bernama