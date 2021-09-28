Covid-19: Cases go up to 11,332 today

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s daily tally of Covid-19 cases increased slightly to 11,332 as of noon today, with Sarawak reported the highest number.

Yesterday, the country reported 10,959 new cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the figures brought the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,220,526.

“Sarawak still recorded highest new cases at 2,358 followed by Johor (1,319), Selangor (1,231) and Kelantan (1,088),” he said in his Facebook post today.

Eight states still recorded three-digit daily cases, namely Sabah with 965 cases, Penang (895), Kedah (819), Perak (678), Pahang (677), Terengganu (629), Melaka (303), Kuala Lumpur (240).

Three states recorded two-digit daily cases, namely Negeri Sembilan with 89 cases, Putrajaya and Perlis each with 19 cases.

Labuan recorded three new cases today after not having any new cases yesterday.- Bernama