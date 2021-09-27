Covid-19: Cases plunge to 10,959 today (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases nationwide in the past 24 hours as at 12 noon today continue to fall with 10,959 cases reported.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a post on social media said new infections reduced by 2,145 cases compared 13,104 cases yesterday.

“The latest development takes the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,209,194 cases,” he said.

Sarawak recorded the highest daily cases with 2,723 followed by Johor (1,226); Kelantan (983); Selangor (979); Penang (793); Sabah (751); Pahang (739) and Perak (713).

Apart from that, Terengganu logged 691 cases followed by Kedah (660); Melaka (346); Kuala Lumpur (176); Negeri Sembilan (110); Perlis (51) and Putrajaya (18) while no cases were reported in Labuan.

Dr Noor Hisham also said the occupancy of intensive care unit (ICU) beds at Covid-19 hospitals throughout the country as at yesterday was at 68 per ent of the 1,543 beds while non-ICU beds was 59 percent out of the 16,677 beds. — Bernama