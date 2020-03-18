Covid-19: Come alone for dealings at JPJ counter

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of public who have to conduct transactions at the Road and Transport Department (JPJ) counters during the Movement Control Order period are requested to come alone.

Kuala Lumpur JPJ deputy director Abdul Tolib Ahmad said the move is one of the preventive measures to curb Covid-19.

“We urge customers to come alone and don’t bring friends or children who may be exposed to the infection.

“Customers are also advised to wear face mask and use hand sanitiser to avoid getting infected,” he told Bernama when met at Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory (WPKL) JPJ office in Wangsa Maju today.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday night declared that Malaysia would be placed under a nationwide Movement Control Order from March 18 to 31 to curb the Covid-19 outbreak.

To exercise safe social distancing, Abdul Tolib said JPJ will limit only 15 customers at one time obtain counter service in Wangsa Maju.

He, however, said at other branches such as Bandar Seri Permaisuri, Manjalara, UTC Keramat, UTC Sentul, and UTC Kuala Lumpur, the number of customers would be limited according to their current needs and circumstances.

In this regard, he said a total of 1.6 million customers sought the department’s services at JPJWPKL last year with the Wangsa Maju branch recording the highest number with 664,309 customers.

Abdul Tolib added that the number of visitors may increase following the spike in Covid-19 cases during the enforcement of the order.

“I feel that there may be some concern in the community, however, only certain transactions would be availble to them,” he said, adding the majority of people came to the counter to renew road tax and driving licence.

A check by Bernama at the JPJ branch in Wangsa Maju found many people continued to carry out their dealings while completely ignoring the implementation of the order which came into force today.

Some of them were not allowed to deal at the counter for not wearing face masks.

Meanwhile, JPJ in a posting on its official Facebook page today, said JPJ offices nationwide have shortened their business hours from 9am to 1pm starting March 19 until March 31.

“Those who are unwell or are experiencing symptoms such as cough, fever, flu and shortness of breath as well as having a history of visiting Covid-19 infected nations, are advised to postpone their visit to JPJ,” it said.

However, the statement said people can still use the MySIKAP Public ID online services. - Bernama