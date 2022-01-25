Covid-19 deaths: 10 fatalities reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 10 new Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the cumulative death toll to 31,902.

Selangor recorded the highest number of new deaths at 3, making up 30 per cent of the newly reported fatalities.

The remaining deaths were in Sabah, with two, while Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Malacca, and Pahang had one each.

Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu, Perak, Sarawak, Perlis, Putrajaya and Labuan did not record any death.

As of midnight, there were 45,208 active cases, including 146 in intensive care units (ICU), 65 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,836,159 cases.