PUTRAJAYA: The economic sector is encouraged to return functioning as normal as the country is now entering the recovery phase, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Nonetheless, he stressed that there conditions attached among them is the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Health Ministry (MOH).

He said among the SOP is screening of body temperature, ensuring sufficient space for workers and no gathering allowed while the practice of social distancing as well as good hygiene such as frequent hand washing or use of sanitizer should be adopted by all.

“These are the new normals we want Malaysians to practise and not just during the Movement Control Order (MCO) but after the MCO as well,” he told the daily Covid-19 media conference here today.

He was commenting on the decision of the government on all economic sectors allowed to operate during MCO, to operate at full capacity without restrictions.

The move was announced by Senior Minister and International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali today.

Asked whether the SOP was prepared for all sectors including construction and manufacturing which are part of the opening, Dr Noor Hisham said the SOP in place is for all services.

“We are opening up in phases, priority is given to construction and big industries. Then we will open up the services sector slowly but surely,“ he added.

Elaborating further, Dr Noor Hisham said the World Health Organisation (WHO) had earlier declared the Public Health Emergency of International Concern, based on three factors namely death, infection and economy.

“So we see Malaysia has the three factors. During the initial stage in the middle of April, we expected the cases to rise drastically. At that time, we are not sure if there is an exponential surge but it did not happen.

“That week we were cautious in our action. But now we are in recovery phase and as such we could encourage the economic sector to function like normal,” he said. - Bernama