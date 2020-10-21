Covid-19: Eight new clusters detected - Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has detected eight new clusters, bringing the number of active Covid-19 clusters in the country to 96, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said three of the clusters were in Sabah, namely the Basung Cluster, Inai Cluster and Tempayan Cluster, while the two clusters detected in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur have been identified as the Long Cluster and Melati Cluster.

Commenting further, he said two more new clusters were also detected in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, namely the Cahaya Cluster and Bah Kota Cluster while the one found in Labuan was the Bina Labuan Cluster.

“A total of 19 Covid-19 positive cases were identified from the Basung Cluster through targeted screening of individuals involved in the fish business in the Kudat district.

“For the Inai Cluster, the index case (case number 11,619) was identified through symptomatic screening on Oct 14 and admitted to the Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre at the Taman Ehsan people’s housing project (PPR) in Kota Belud. Close contact tracing has identified seven more positive cases,” he said at a media conference on Covid-19 development today. -Bernama

More to come