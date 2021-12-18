Covid-19: Enhance self-testing, booster dose awareness -MPN

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Recovery Council (MPN) has made three recommendations, including urging the Health Ministry to enhance its awareness campaign on Covid-19 self-testing and booster doses.

MPN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said the move was important as a precautionary measure for the country against the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“The council also believes that there is a need for proactive and stricter measures, taking into account possible threats of the Omicron variant by continuing to comply with the prescribed SOPs (standard operating procedures).

“This is important in balancing the interests of public health and the national economy,” he said in a media conference after chairing the MPN meeting here, yesterday.

In addition, he said MPN has agreed in principle that the proposals submitted by the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) special action committee be followed up further, adding that MPN was of the view that the assistance provided to the SME sector should be extended in a more targeted manner by giving priority to critical sectors.

MPN also recommended that foreign workers recruitment should be expanded to the economic sectors other than plantations to ensure the sectors that have been reopened could operate at the pre-pandemic capacity.

He said in this case, the implementation should be expedited and coordinated well so that no difficulties arise for the industry that is in the process of recovery.

“However, the council recommends that the SME special action committee finds a solution to reduce dependence on foreign labour in the long run,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin said in line with the reopening of the country’s economy outlined under the National Recovery Plan, key economic indicators were showing encouraging recovery momentum in the fourth quarter of this year.

The business confidence indicator for the fourth quarter has also improved, he said, adding that MPN is optimistic that the recovery momentum will continue into 2022.

“The country’s recovery process needs to be further strengthened by ensuring that all recovery policies and initiatives announced under Budget 2022 are implemented promptly, in a coordinated manner, efficiently and effectively,” he said adding that MPN would continue to support the government’s efforts in rehabilitating and increasing the resilience of all socioeconomic segments.

-Bernama