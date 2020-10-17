Covid-19: Five new clusters identified, 81 active clusters to date - MOH

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) today identified five more new Covid-19 clusters, bringing the total number of current active clusters in the country, to date, to 81.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the clusters were the Teduh Cluster in Lahad Datu, Sabah and the Menara Cluster identified in Gombak, Petaling, Klang, Sepang and Hulu Langat districts in Selangor; Lembah Pantai, Titiwangsa and Cheras districts in Kuala Lumpur; Larut, Matang and Selama districts in Perak and the Federal Territory of Putrajaya.

“The other three clusters are the Keladi Cluster in Klang district, Selangor; Sentral Cluster in Kepong, Cheras and Titiwangsa, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and Bah Bemban Cluster in Dungun district, Terengganu,“ he said at a virtual press conference posted on the Ministry of Health’s Facebook page today.

Elaborating on the clusters, Dr Noor Hisham said the Teduh Cluster index case (the 13,000th case) had been identified as a result of screening of individuals with a history of travel from the high-risk district of Semporna on Oct 6 and was admitted to Lahad Datu Hospital.

Close contact screening has identified 10 more positive cases for the cluster making the total number at 11 cases, he said. -Bernama

More to come