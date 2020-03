KOTA KINABALU: The Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) has cancelled the annual Kaamatan Festival celebration on May 31 in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

KDCA secretary-general Suman Yasambun said in a statement today that it was a tough decision to make as all KDCA members with the respective committees from all districts all geared up to hold the much-awaited annual celebrations.

“Pesta Kaamatan for Kadazandusun is the time for thanksgiving for the bountiful harvest and also the time for a get-together, to feast and to renew the communal relationship.

“It also the time to gather together to share our traditional food, the ‘hinompot (rice cooked and wrapped in leaves), hinava (a dish made of fish, lime juice, bird’s eye chili, sliced shallots and grated ginger) and nomsom bambangan (a type of mango pickle), among others, and the traditional rice wine ‘tapai’ drink.

“Unfortunately, the Covid-19 menace is preventing all this and we feel that this year’s absence of the Kaamatan Festival will not only be felt by the Kadazandusun community but also by Malaysians in general,” he said. - Bernama