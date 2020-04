KUALA LUMPUR: Kulai district in Johor has become the latest Covid-19 red zone in the country after 41 positive cases recorded in the area as of noon yesterday.

According to the infographic released by the Ministry of Health (MOH), the latest addition has raised the total Covid-19 red zones in Malaysia to 29.

MOH said the district was classified orange zone on April 16 with 38 cases before exceeding 40 cases in just 24 hours to become the fifth district in Johor categorised as a red zone.

In Johor, topping the red zone was Kluang with 221 cases recorded as of April 17, followed by Johor Bahru (187), Batu Pahat (52), Muar (47), and the latest, Kulai.

Meanwhile, the country’s top red zone was Lembah Pantai district in Kuala Lumpur with 604 cases to date.

Other red zones in the country are Petaling, Hulu Langat, Gombak, Sepang, Hulu Selangor and Klang in Selangor; Cheras, Kepong and Titiwangsa (Kuala Lumpur); Putrajaya (Federal Territory); Hilir Perak and Kinta (Perak); Rembau and Seremban (Negeri Sembilan); Kota Bharu (Kelantan); Jerantut and Kuantan (Pahang); Jasin and Melaka Tengah (Melaka); Kuching and Kota Samarahan (Sarawak); Tawau and Kota Kinabalu (Sabah).

As of noon yesterday there were 5,251 Covid-19 cases nationwide against 5,182 cases on Thursday. — Bernama