Covid-19: LinkedIn offers free job postings to accelerate hiring for critical roles

KUALA LUMPUR: Global professional network LinkedIn is offering free job postings to companies in healthcare, disaster relief nonprofits, supermarkets, package delivery, and warehousing to accelerate the hiring process for critical frontline roles to fight Covid-19.

LinkedIn, in a statement, said the offer enables the sectors to post new mission critical jobs for free for the next three months till June 30 so they can find and hire the people they need to meet the surge of urgent roles.

Its managing director and vice-president for Asia Pacific and China, Olivier Legrand, said the global pandemic has put a strain on economies and impacted jobs to a large degree, hence, more help is needed to fill urgent open roles within frontline organisations.

“LinkedIn to help these organisations, and connect them with professionals with the necessary skills, as well as volunteers who are keen to join this cause.

“These are but a few ways we can help, and we are committed to identify new ways to support the community,” he said.

Moreover, in order to help support its healthcare staffing customers, LinkedIn also offered access to “LinkedIn Talent Insights” for three months to give these healthcare firms access to real-time data and insights on the talent market.

Besides that, LinkedIn has also expanded its “Recruiting For Good” programme to deploy its own team of recruiters to help source and screen talent for organisations on the frontlines so that these organisations can fill urgent paid and volunteer positions. — Bernama