KUALA LUMPUR: The following are the replies made by the relevant agencies to the Quick Response Team of the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) on fake news that went viral on social media as of 7pm today.

1. Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council’s Zakat Collection Centre (PPZ-MAIWP) denied the validity of any links for PPZ Musaadah Khaira Special Assistance application except at https://musaadahkhaira.zakat.com.my.

2. Labuan District Police chief refuted the statement on his alleged order allowing members of the public to go to their workplaces while being accompanied by family members by bringing the letter of permission from their employers, stressing that it totally contravened the Movement Control Order (MCO).

3. The Malacca Hospital denied allowing applications for donations of medical equipment, food and money, to help the frontliners to be forwarded to the hospital or nominees listed. — Bernama