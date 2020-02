PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has imposed a temporary ban, with immediate effect, on visitors from South Korea including other foreign nationals who have visited Daegu and Cheongdo, the two locations which have seen a rise in confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The ban was decided on at the Covid-19 Cluster Working Committee meeting convened by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and which involves the Health Ministry, Home Affairs Ministry, Immigration Department, Foreign Affairs Ministry and related agencies.

In a statement issued here today, the Health Ministry said the ban applies to all visitors who were in Daegu town and Cheongdo district in the last 14 days prior to their arrival in Malaysia. The ban also applies to visitors transiting in Malaysia.

The ministry also said that Malaysian nationals, permanent residents and holders of student passes and long-term social visit passes, who have also been in the two locations during a 14-day period before arriving in Malaysia, will need to undergo health screening.

Immigration authorities will also set up special counters for visitors from South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran, as part of measures to heighten screening undertaken at international entry points in Malaysia, the statement added. — Bernama