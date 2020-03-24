Covid-19: Malaysia seeks help from Chinese medical experts, says Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is in talks with the Chinese government to send in their medical experts here to help the country’s front liners in the fight against the Covid-19 virus.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein (pix) said this was one of the roles played by Wisma Putra in seeking assistance from foreign governments to combat the outbreak, based on the good relations between Malaysia and these countries.

“Following the discussion, it is understood that medical experts from 26 hospitals in Malaysia will hold a video conference with their counterparts in China this Thursday (March 26) to share best practices and strategies in the fight against Covid-19,” he said in a live press conference via his Facebook account, today.

Apart from that, Hishammuddin said, based on the good bilateral relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Wisma Putra was also seeking medical assistance from the country.

“We are talking specifically about medical equipment ... critical medical equipment and I believe the UAE has got some capabilities to help us in that respect.

“Some of the medical equipment needed are highly critical and this is something that sometimes even if you have money, you are unable to procure. I am not talking about face masks or protective clothing, there are things that are much more critical, which we should not have any qualms or ego or too proud to ask for assistance.

“This is something that I appeal to UAE, whatever they can assist us on this critical equipment, please help us out and they are looking at it very favorably and it still still pending negotiation,” he said.

Hishammuddin said he would inform the public on the developments from time to time and gave his assurance that whatever assistance received it would be channelled to the appropriate authorities for distribution. - Bernama