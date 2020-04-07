Covid-19: Mercy Malaysia sends medical equipment to Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Medical Relief Society Malaysia or Mercy Malaysia today sent health and medical equipment for frontliners in Sabah as parts of the efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Among the health and medical equipment delivered were over 20,000 pieces of face masks; 1,000 pair of gloves; 280 units of personal protective equipment (PPE); 98 bottles of disinfectant and 30 thermometer units to be distributed to health clinics and hospitals around Kota Kinabalu.

They delivered by a Royal Malaysian Air Force aircraft at Terminal 2, Kota Kinabalu International Airport, here.

Speaking to reporters later, Mercy Malaysia vice-president Datuk Dr Heng Aik Cheng said he would continue to be committed to ensuring adequate supply of medical equipment for frontliners, especially in Sabah.

Meanwhile, Mercy Malaysia Sabah chairman Dr Anbarasu Ramalingam said the initiative started after Mercy Malaysia set up a Pandemic Fund that sourced donations from the public including corporate companies to provide support to frontliners.

It is hoped that the public and corporate companies will continue to contribute to help frontliners at hospitals and health clinics obtain adequate PPE supplies, he said. — Bernama