PETALING JAYA: The government should consider contract extensions for medical officers whose contracts have recently concluded and offer contracts to retiring medical staff due to Covid-19, the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) said today.

“This will add trained bodies to the pool. The extension of short term contracts for those retiring should also be considered to strengthen the wards, clinic and operation theatre pools while the younger generation serve on the front lines,“ MMA president Dr. N. Ganabaskaran said in a press statement today.

He said this in response to news that 1,000 housemen will be roped in to help in the Covid-19 fight.

“While there are 1,000 housemen who will be enrolled to support medical staff, they won’t be helping on the front lines, where trained, experienced staff are vital.

“Malaysia has 7,000 GPs nationwide who can support the Health Ministry in the screening process. They are experienced and fully trained doctors and have a wider reach to the rakyat,“ he said, adding that other countries such as Singapore have adopted this approach successfully.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, who announced the reinforcement yesterday, said the housemen would have to go through a five-day induction course which included dealing with the disease.

“These housemen will help ease the burden faced by doctors and specialists who focus on Covid-19, and help make hospitals operate smoothly,” he said, adding that the reinforcements would be placed by today.

He was speaking at a press conference after visiting Permai Hospital in Kempas, near Johor Baru, which is one of the isolation wards for Covid-19 patients.