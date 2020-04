PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) has identified the cluster from a patient who is the person under investigation (PUI) linked to a Bali trip as well as several patients and health personnel from a medical centre in Kuantan, Pahang.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said the cluster involved case no. 4684 who have a history of travelling to Bali, Indonesia and patient 4684 also had close contacts with case no. 1575 who was the brother.

He said case no. 1575 (died on April 3) had infected seven second generation cases and 11 third generation cases.

“To date, 20 people have been identified in the cluster and they comprised 14 being treated at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) in Pahang; two recovered; three in intensive care unit and one died (case 1575),” he told the daily Covid-19 media conference here today.

Noor Hisham said from the cluster, three cases involved health personnel.

He said the cluster was detected by a targeted approach conducted by MOH through detection, screening and tests on a high-risk target group.

“A total of 339 close contacts were identified and Covid-19 screening tests had been carried out including 202 health personnel,” he said.

Noor Hisham said so far, there are 25 clusters and sub-clusters of Covid-19 in Malaysia with the Sri Petaling assembly recording 40% of the total infection cases. — Bernama