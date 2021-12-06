Covid-19: MOH to readjust purchase of Molnupiravir

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will readjust the purchase of the antiviral drug Molnupiravir as well as the need for the purchase of drugs for Covid-19 treatment based on the RM172 million allocation provided by the government.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali (pix) said this was in line with the latest development where AstraZeneca and Pfizer had also released their own drugs to treat the disease.

“Previously, the MOH had announced that it would be purchasing the antiviral drug Molnupiravir with Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD). The purchase of the drug was proposed then because, at the time, it was the only drug announced by the UK (United Kingdom) Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency as an antiviral specifically for the treatment (of Covid-19), ”he said.

He said this when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2022 (Budget 2022) at the committee level for the ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The Bill which allocated RM28,030,000,000 to the MOH under Budget 2022 was passed after being debated by 21 MPs from the Government and Opposition blocs as well as Independent MPs.

On Oct 7, the MOH signed a letter of commitment to purchase the antiviral drug Molnupiravir to add new innovative treatment options in the fight against Covid-19.

Through the agreement with MSD, the government agreed to procure 150,000 complete treatment packages for Covid-19 patients.

-Bernama