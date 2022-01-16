Covid-19: More than 2.7 million adolescents fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2,773,263 individuals or 88.1 per cent of adolescents aged between 12 and 17 in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s data on the CovidNow portal, 2,861,246 individuals or 90.9 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, 22,902,459 individuals, or 97.8 per cent have completed their vaccination, while 23,182,938 or 99 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A total of 167,955 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday, with 985 of them as the first dose, 897 as the second dose and 166,073 as the booster dose.

This brings to a total of 60,729,670 doses, including 9,212,282 in booster doses, having been dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday.

Meanwhile, according to the ministry’s GitHub portal, a total of 19 deaths were recorded yesterday.

-Bernama