Covid-19: New cases drop to 2,888 -Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia fell to 2,888 today compared with 3,251 cases yesterday said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said this development brought the country’s cumulative cases to 2,786,219, while 2,714 recoveries (2,714,614 cumulative cases) were recorded.

“Of the 2,888 daily cases reported today, 36 cases or 1.2 per cent are in categories three, four and five, while another 2,852 cases (98.8 per cent) are in categories one and two,” he said in a statement on Covid-19 today.

He said a total of 248 cases required treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while 117 cases needed respiratory assistance and one new cluster was also detected today.

Meanwhile, the country’s infectivity rate (Rt) is currently at 0.97 with Labuan recording the highest value at 1.12 followed by Sabah at 1.06.

Dr Noor Hisham said as of 3pm today, the Health Ministry detected three more positive cases among flood victims taking the total cases to 469.

He said the ministry also detected eight cases of Acute Respiratory Tract Infection (ARI) and a case of skin disease among the victims.

