Covid-19: Only four active clusters in Sarawak

KUCHING: Two COVID-19 clusters in Sarawak ended today, bringing the total of active clusters in the state to four, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) declared.

In a statement, it said the two clusters were the Jalan Demak Indah cluster and the Jalan Perimeter Airport cluster in Kuching.

The end of the two clusters was declared after no new cases were recorded over the past 28 days.

Meanwhile, it said Sarawak recorded 171 new cases, 12 of which had a lung infection and required respiratory support, while 159 other cases were asymptomatic.

Six deaths were reported, one on Nov 17, two on Nov 21 and three on Nov 22.

One of them was a four-month baby boy, while the other five were aged between 23 and 68 with a history of illnesses such as obesity, high blood pressure and chronic liver disease. — Bernama