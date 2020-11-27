Covid-19: Over 50,000 patients have recovered, so far - Health DG (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: With 1,148 Covid-19 recovery cases recorded today, the total number of cumulative recoveries has now exceeded 50,000, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said in a statement today that in total, 50,204 patients or 81.2 per cent of the total number of cases have fully recovered from Covid-19.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded the highest number of recoveries, with 2,555 cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said 1,109 new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded today, taking the overall tally to 61,861.

“The total number of active cases with infectivity potential is 11,307. Of the new cases recorded, 10 are imported cases and 1,099 are locally transmitted cases,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said Sabah recorded the highest number of cases today, with 441 (39.8 per cent), followed by Selangor (175 cases, 15.8 per cent); and Negeri Sembilan (167, 15.1 per cent).

He said there are 113 patients being treated in the intensive care unit, with 41 of them intubated.

He also said that two fatalities were recorded today, taking the death toll to 350 or 0.57 per cent out of the total number of cases.

The two fatalities involved a 47-year-old foreign man with a history of heart disease, who died at the Semporna Hospital, and a 64-year-old foreign man with a record of having suffered from stroke, who died at the Labuan Hospital. -Bernama