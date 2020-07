GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has rescheduled several state official events this year based on the current Covid-19 situation.

State government official events chairman Datuk Law Choo Kiang said all activities related to the events held in conjunction with the 82nd birthday of the Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas including awards and medals presentation scheduled for July 11, are being postponed to November 2020.

He said that only the thanksgiving ceremony (prayers, reciting of Yasin and tahlil) would be held on July 9 by complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Movement Control Order including social distancing and maximum attendance of 250 guests.

“However, the birthday date of the Yang Dipertua Negri, which has been gazetted as a public holiday for Penang, remains on July 11,“ he said in a statement here today.

In addition, he said the gathering in conjunction with the state-level Maal Hijrah on Aug 19 and Maulidur Rasul celebrations on Oct 29, have been cancelled.

“Only thanksgiving ceremony (prayers, reciting of Yasin and tahlil) would be held for the two celebrations in accordance with the SOP set,“ he said.

Law, who is also Penang speaker, said the state-level National Day parade and the Malaysia Day celebrations would be coordinated and adapted the concept at the federal level.

However, he said the launching of the National Month and Kibar Jalur Gemilang in conjunction with the state-level National Day celebrations would be held on Aug 6.

“Events in conjunction with the state-level Warriors’ Day in August are also cancelled,“ he added.

Meanwhile, he said open house events in conjunction with the state-level Deepavali and Christmas celebrations in November and December would be carried out and adapted to the federal level concept based on the SOP set by the National Security Council.

He added that any amendments to the state government official events would be notified from time to time. — Bernama