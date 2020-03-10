Covid-19: PM visits, chairs meeting at CPRC

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today visited the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) at the Ministry of Health (MoE) here, to learn about the latest development on Covid-19 situation in Malaysia.

He arrived at the MoE at 9.55am and was welcomed by Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and MoE officials.

Also present was Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali.

The prime minister was then given a briefing on CPRC operations, which include, among others, the latest data on Covid-19 cases in Malaysia and around the world.

Muhyiddin then chaired a meeting which was attended by Dr Noor Hisham, Immigration deputy director-general (Control) Datuk Abdul Halim Abdul Rahman, Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry secretary-general Datuk Dr Noor Zari Hamat and representatives from the National Disaster Management Agency and Wisma Putra.

As of yesterday, Malaysia’s total cumulative confirmed Covid-19 cases stood at 117. — Bernama