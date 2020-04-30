Covid-19: Polish students challenge M’sians to undertake educational tasks at home

KUALA LUMPUR: The Embassy of Poland in Malaysia has come up with a unique competition for Malaysians, especially youngsters, comprising a series of tasks that can be done at home.

Ambassador of Poland to Malaysia, Prof Krzysztof Debnicki, said the #BePolishAtHome Challenge will see youngsters from Poland posing a challenge to Malaysians to accomplish some fun and educational tasks while they stay home in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In light of the current Movement Control Order (MCO), our world and our lives have been subjected to unprecedented change and adjustments.

“The global Covid-19 pandemic has forced us to take decisive action in many areas and often it’s the youngsters that have a hard time coping with it.

“Thus, this #BePolishAtHome Challenge will definitely be a treat for youngsters staying at home to keep them occupied during MCO,” he told Bernama.

The Polish Students – 6-8 graders from a Public School in Poland (Szkola Podstawowa w Józefoslawiu) – have prepared a series of cooking or decorating assignments, as part of their English class curriculum, in video format (such as https://www.facebook.com/PLinKualaLumpur/videos/2982138258529543/).

#BePolishAtHome Challenge is open to anyone of any age in Malaysia and Brunei. The deadline for the latest contest has been extended to May 4.

For more information on the contest, please visit https://www.facebook.com/PLinKualaLumpur/ or Instagram @PLinKualaLumpur.

The best videos will be published on the embassy’s social media pages, and prizes will be sent to all the winners. — Bernama