Covid-19: Practise safety measures after handling animals, says Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Good hygiene habits are important when handling animals or pets to prevent the spread of Covid-19, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

He said if animal lovers cannot keep away from their pets, they have to practise precautionary measures like washing their hands before or after touching their pets.

“To animal lovers, their pets are part of their families.

“Wash your hands before or after handling them,” he said in a posting on his official Facebook account today.

This follows a media report of a Malayan tiger in the Bronx Zoo, America, which was confirmed positive for Covid-19, believed to have been contracted from a zoo-keeper.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said the Health Ministry will work closely with the Veterinary Services Department to advise further on this matter. — Bernama