BAGAN SERAI: It is not wrong to produce homemade disinfectant using antiseptic germicide with sterile water to prevent Covid-19, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali.

However, Noor Azmi said the product may not be like those in the market, including its concentration level.

“Actually, it is not wrong, but it will be dilute and not be as concentrated because its ratio is different,“ he told reporters at the Bagan Serai Member of Parliament Service Centre, here yesterday.

He was commenting on the production of homemade hand sanitiser using antiseptic fluid and distilled water which is widely shared on social media following difficulties in obtaining disinfectant or hand sanitiser in the market.

Besides that, Noor Azmi also said the public should have shared responsibility to curb the spread of Covid-19, including isolating oneself from public area if one is unhealthy or having symptoms of the disease.

In addition, he also advised the people to improve on their health-resistance by taking supplements such as vitamin C.

“Try to avoid things that can lower your health-resistance such as smoking and not having enough sleep or getting stressed out,“ he said. — Bernama