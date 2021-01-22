COVID-19: PTP Marine Office is closed until Jan 26

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21: The operation of the Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) Marine Office will be closed from today until Jan 26 following the latest COVID-19 case, the Marine Department of Malaysia said in a statement today.

It said that the PTP’s operation would be taken over by the Puteri Harbour Marine Office or any other marine offices nearby.

It also said that applications for the payment of petroleum permits could be made at the Puteri Harbour Marine Office while matters regarding seafarers’ sign on/off and crew article for Malaysian ships could be done online (SDPx system).

“For matters regarding certificate of competency (COC), seamen card, certificate of recognition (COR), certificate of proficiency (COP), applications can be made at the Pasir Gudang or Mersing Marine Office.

“Applications for changing foreign crew members can be made at the Puteri Harbour Marine Office. Application for port clearance (sailing permit) and other matters are also to be done online,” it said.

The department also confirmed that there was a fourth COVID-19 positive case at the Southern Region Marine Department involving staff working at the PTP Marine Office and who is also a close contact of a Tanjung Piai Vessel Traffic System (VTS) staff who had been tested positive.

“Based on information from the PTP Marine Office chief, there are nine staff on duty and eight of them are close contacts (of the fourth case). They have been ordered to immediately self-quarantine at home until the completion of risk assessment by the District Health Office,” the statement said. - Bernama