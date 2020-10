PUTRAJAYA: Sabah continues to record the highest number of new Covid-19 cases namely 80.6 per cent (702 cases) of the total 871 cases in the country today.

Director-General of Health Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said it was due to more individuals being screened in the field and since the beginning of the pandemic and a total of 251,030 individuals had been screened in the state.

“On Oct 18, 2020 (today), the cumulative Covid-19 cases in Sabah are 7,439 (36.3 per cent of the cumulative cases in Malaysia).

“The high number of cases is due to the samples from Sabah sent to the Medical Research Institute in large numbers,“ he told a press conference here.

According to him, it was also following the active case detection conducted by public health as one of the measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection in the state.

As of today, the Covid-19 positivity rate in Sabah is at 2.96 per cent, he added.