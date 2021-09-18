Covid-19 self-test kit: KPDNHEP records 34 cases of traders, pharmacies selling above recommended price

KUALA BERANG: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has recorded 34 cases of traders and pharmacies selling the Covid-19 self-test kit above the recommended price.

Deputy Minister, Datuk Rosol Wahid (pix) said the offences were detect after checks were carried out on over 1,800 premises since Sept 5 until yesterday nationwide.

“Only one case was compounded RM250 under the Price Control and Anti-profiteering Act 2011. The number of offences detected is not alarming.

“Our checks also found that 185 traders and pharmacies were selling the self-test kit below the controlled price while, 1,552 cases were found to have sold the kit at the recommended retail price.

“Overall, traders gave their full cooperation by following the recommended price,” he told reporters after visiting the Jenagor East Region Malaysian Construction Academy Covid-19 vaccination centre (PPV) in Hulu Terengganu today.

Beginning Sept 5, the KPDNHEP had fixed the maximum retail price for a unit of the Covid-19 self-test kit at RM19.90 while the wholesale price was set at RM16.

Asked about the jump in fish prices nationwide, Rosol said he had held discussions with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry (MAFI) to flood the market with Q’Fish stock of frozen fish soon.

“It is true that we had received complaints on Facebook, from our officers and some had directly told me that the selar fish is being sold at RM16 a kg while mackerel, could go as high as RM22 per kg. The Q’Fish stock can be the alternative to consumers.

“We need to educate the public and dispel the notion that Q’Fish is not fresh compared to fish being sold at the market because it is not true since fresh fish from the sea will immediately be frozen,” he said.

Q’Fish, a quality product of the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) are being sold at a much cheaper price to consumers to ensure that supply is not affected.- Bernama