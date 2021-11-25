Covid-19 self-test kit now as low as RM4.90

PUTRAJAYA: Covid-19 self-test kits are now available for as low as RM4.90 per unit at 99 Speedmart.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi who was happy with the initiative said the cooperation of traders is much appreciated to lighten the burden of the people especially in the effort to control and bring down Covid-19 cases in the country.

“I hope more premises would take the same measure soon,” he said on his Facebook site in conjunction with the opening of the 2,000th branch of 99 Speedmart at Puncak Sentul, Kuala Lumpur today.

Nanta said the opening of various economic sectors, employment, schools and education institutions would make push the demand for Covid-19 self-test kits.

“I would certainly want the kit to the sold at affordable prices so that the people could carry out self-tests more often,” he said.

The government has fixed the maximum retail price of the kit at RM19.90 and the wholesale price is at RM 16 per unit effective Sept 5.

The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry had allowed 7,302 premises nationwide such as supermarkets and chain stores to sell Covid-19 self-test kits approved by the Health Ministry and the Medical Device Authority (MDA)

Earlier, the Covid-19 self-test kits received conditional MDA approval to be sold at selected clinics and pharmacies. — Bernama