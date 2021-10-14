Covid-19 self-test kits set to be sold in supermarkets, chain stores this month — Nanta

PUTRAJAYA: The Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits (self-test) are expected to be sold in supermarkets and chain stores this month, said Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

This, he said, was because the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) were at the final stage of discussion regarding the matter.

The self-test kits are currently sold at all registered community pharmacies or health facilities nationwide.

“Making these self-test kits available at selected supermarkets and chain stores will make it easier for the public to purchase them,” he told an online press conference after the virtual launch of the Malaysia International Franchise Exhibition and Conference 2021 (FIM 2021) today.

Nanta said that, in the meantime, the government would also ensure the new retail and wholesale ceiling prices for the self-test kits do not have an effect on the industry players.

“Discussions are still being held until all parties agree on the maximum retail and wholesale prices for the Covid-19 self-test kits.

“The ministry wants the new price that will be set to be the best for consumers and will not have an effect on their business,” he said.

Effective Sept 5, the maximum retail price for self-test kits has been fixed at RM19.90 per set while the wholesale price is capped at RM16 per set.

On Oct 8, Nanta was reported to have said that the government would set a new wholesale and retail ceiling price for the Covid-19 antigen rapid test kit (self-test) in November.

Nanta said the KPDNHEP took note of the fact that there are currently about nine million self-test kits available on the market.

“The industries involved in bringing in and producing these kits have given positive feedback so that the kits can be sold at a lower price than the maximum retail price for now,” he said. — Bernama