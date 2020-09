PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry (MoH) reported a total of six positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the national tally to 9,397 cases.

Director-general of Health, Tan Sri Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said three are imported cases involving two foreigners who returned from Indonesia and one from Bangladesh.

The remaining three cases contracted the virus locally and involve Malaysians, two of whom are from the Benteng LD cluster in in Sabah while the other case was detected in Penang, diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) and currently being treated at the state hospital.

On the Benteng LD cluster in Sabah, Noor Hisham said the virus was contracted due to from close contact.

“Case no. 9395 got the infection from case no. 9351. The patient tested positive on Sept 1 and was sent for treatment at the Tawau Hospital the following day.

“As for the other new case reported today, case no. 9396, the patient is the nephew to case no. 9395, and has been warded at the Tawau Hospital,“ he said.

As of Sept 6, a total of 776 individuals from this cluster from Lahad Datu and Tawau areas, have been screened.

A total of 16 positive cases were detected. Screening is still ongoing to detect the prime spreader that caused the new cluster.

No new deaths were reported today, leaving the death toll at 128.

The two patients who were discharged today has brought the total number of recoveries to 9,115.

The total number of active cases in the country now stands at 154 cases, Noor Hisham said.

“Six patients are currently being treated in intensive care (ICU), with three of them requiring ventilator support,“ he added.