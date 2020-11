PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported that 958 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the country today, bringing the total number of active cases to 13,221 .

The national tally now stands at 52,638.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said the majority of today’s cases stemmed from local transmissions (953 cases) while five were imported cases.

A total of 956 patients were discharged today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 39,088.

“There are 110 patients currently being treated in the intensive care units (ICU), with 42 of them requiring ventilator support,“ he said.

There were three new deaths reported, taking the number of fatalities to 329.

The ministry reported five new clusters have been detected in Sabah, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Perak, and Johor.

Noor Hisham said these were known as Kasir (Sabah), Sri Jujur (Selangor), OAD (Negri Sembilan), Enggor (Perak) and Makmur (Johor).

Sabah had the most number of cases today with 512, where 189 individuals were from existing clusters, eight from the new Kasir cluster, 196 were detected from close contact screenings and 119 were detected from other screenings.

A total of 153 cases were reported in Selangor with 86 individuals from existing clusters and 17 individuals from the new Sri Jujur cluster, 27 detected through close contact screenings, while 23 individuals were detected from other screenings.

Negri Sembilan recorded a total of 153 cases where an individual was detected in the new OAD cluster, 10 from close contact screenings and three from other screenings.

A total of 24 cases were reported in Perak with 15 individuals from existing clusters and eight individuals from the new Enggor cluster and an individual was detected from other screenings.

Johor recorded a total of nine cases, two from existing clusters, and five detected in the new Makmur cluster.

Kuala Lumpur recorded a total of 46 cases while Penang recorded 25 cases and Kedah 19 cases.

A total of seven cases were recorded in Kelantan, four in Trengganu, two in Sarawak, two in Malacca, one in Putrajaya and one in Labuan.