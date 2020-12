KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Health Department will pay specific attention to flood victims suffering from cold to curb the spread of Covid-19 in flood relief centres.

Its director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said currently, evacuees with cold symptoms, which is also one of the Covid-19 symptoms, would be subjected to tighter screenings.

“Previously, water-borne diseases such as skin disease, cough, fever and cold, are common diseases, but during the current Covid-19 pandemic, we have to do specific a check-up especially for evacuees who have a cold, before it spreads.

“We have also made arrangements with the hospitals, agencies and districts involved to contain the infectious disease,” he told reporters here, today.

He said the flood situation this time around was different due to the set standard operating procedures (SOP) to contain the virus.

“The department has 14,000 employees including non-medical staff and to date, there is no problem and the number of staff is sufficient,” he said. -Bernama