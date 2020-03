PETALING JAYA: The Sarawak state disaster management committee announced today that two people have died from novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to the commmittee, the victims were a 79-year-old woman and her 40-year-old daughter from Kuching.

“The mother died at a private medical centre here at 2am on March 18, while her daughter died at the Sarawak General Hospital today at 1pm. Another family member who had tested positive for Covid-19 is still warded and is on life support,“ said the committee in a press statement today.

The committee said the source of their infection is still being investigated.

Meanwhile, the committee also said the state today record 10 new Covid-19 positive cases, bringing the total to 68 since March 13.

“Five of the cases are at Sibu Hospital, three in the Sarawak General Hospital (inclusive of the woman who died today), and two in Bintulu,“ said the committee.

This brings the death toll to six today.